New Three Countries with First Cases of COVID-19
A new three countries have registered the first case of COVID-19 coronavirus in their territories. These are Portugal, Iceland and Andorra.
Portugal has registered the first two cases of coronavirus on its territory today, with one of the infected recently traveling to Italy and the other returning from Spain. The two were admitted to a hospital in the city of Porto.
Iceland has announced the first three cases of the infection. All of the infeted people were on vacation in northern Italy.
A 20-year-old man who recently visited Italy is the first recorded case of the virus in Andorra, the Andorran government announced today. The man, who was recently in Milan, was admitted to hospital on Saturday.
Indian authorities today announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of people infected in India to five.
