Increased Checks at the Border with Turkey

Increased checks on all vehicles at the border with Turkey. Tensions have escalated in the last three days after Ankara announced it will no longer stop refugees from entering Europe.

The situation at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing is calm at the moment. However, thousands of migrants are on the border between Turkey and Greece in the Edirne region. Some of them managed to cross the "green border" with boats along the Maritza River.

