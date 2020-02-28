First Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Northern Ireland and the Netherlands

The first case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland. This was reported by BTA, citing local authorities.

The head of the Northern Ireland Health Service, told reporters that the patient was traveling from Italy through Dublin.

Authorities in the Netherlands have registered the country's first case of coronavirus infection. This was reported by Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, cited by BGNES.

According to the organization, the infected man is from the city of Tilburg and have recently visited the Italian region of Lombardy.