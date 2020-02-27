Wizz Air to Carry will be the Air Carrier for the International Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia Route

Bulgaria’s government has selected Hungarian airline Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. As an air carrier for the international Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia route, said the government press office.



The selection of Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. has been made in accordance with the bilateral international agreement, the law of the European Union and Bulgaria’s national legal norms.



The airline has declared its readiness to begin scheduled flights twice a week on Monday and Friday along the Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia route from the end of March 2020.



The regular flights between the capitals of Bulgaria and Armenia will improve the connectivity of the two countries and provide more opportunities for increased tourist flow and business traveling.