Wizz Air to Carry will be the Air Carrier for the International Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia Route
Bulgaria’s government has selected Hungarian airline Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. As an air carrier for the international Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia route, said the government press office.
The selection of Wizz Air Hungary Ltd. has been made in accordance with the bilateral international agreement, the law of the European Union and Bulgaria’s national legal norms.
The airline has declared its readiness to begin scheduled flights twice a week on Monday and Friday along the Sofia-Yerevan-Sofia route from the end of March 2020.
The regular flights between the capitals of Bulgaria and Armenia will improve the connectivity of the two countries and provide more opportunities for increased tourist flow and business traveling.
- » 10 000 Bulgarians had Made Reservations for Trips to Italy by the End of June
- » Germans - Greece's Largest Source of Tourism Revenue
- » Asia May Lose over $ 100 Billion in Tourism Revenue due to the Coronavirus
- » Bulgarian Foreign Ministry: Don't Travel to Italy or China Unless Necessary
- » Croatia Airlines Launches Bulgaria-Croatia Direct Flights from May 1st
- » 1,302.5 Thousand Bulgarians Made Tourism Trips in Q4 of 2019