Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov: There is Probably a Coronavirus Case in Bulgaria - it is just not Proven yet

There is probably already a case of coronavirus in Bulgaria, it is just not proven yet. This was stated by Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov, Head of the Children's Ward of the Infection Hospital in Sofia BTV reported.

More than 80% of patients are cured. The mortality rate is only 5%. The symptoms are flu-like, he stressed.

According to Prof. Mangurov, it is not a good for non-severely ill patients to be hospitalized for a prevention. "If you put these people in one place, the situation will be like the plague in Decameron. Most of the death cases are amomng people oveer 80. The death rate is comparable to that of the ordinary flu," he explained.

"There is no cure for such an influenza infection. The disease will pass away. We do not have effective medicines. The most important thing is to explain it to people, not to isolate them in medical centers. There is no way to hide from this thing. It's like a natural disaster. We fight the flu every year, the same will happen with the coronavirus. Contact with many people should be avoided,” the health expert advised.