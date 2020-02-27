The Government Plane Evacuated 20 Bulgarian Students from Italy

The 20 students from Kavarna and their four teachers are already in Bulgaria.

They arrived at 3:10 am at Varna Airport by plane sent specifically for them.

They then left for Kavarna by bus.

The students from the Kavarna Agricultural High School left for Italy last Saturday within the Erasmus programme.

At that time, the situation with the coronavirus in Italy was different, so they left.

The children were on a farm far away from the affected areas and had no contact with sick people.

After the plane landed at the airport, the students went through a medical examination and left for Kavarna.

They will be quarantined for 14 days because they have no symptoms and no hospitalization is required.

