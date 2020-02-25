Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm
It will be sunny today, with scattered high clouds in the afternoon in western Bulgaria. A light southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 13C and 18C, in Sofia around 15C. Atmospheric pressure will drop again and in the afternoon it will be lower than the monthly average.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.