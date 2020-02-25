Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 25, 2020, Tuesday // 08:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm www.pixabay.com

It will be sunny today, with scattered high clouds in the afternoon in western Bulgaria. A light southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 13C and 18C, in Sofia around 15C. Atmospheric pressure will drop again and in the afternoon it will be lower than the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast, sunny
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria