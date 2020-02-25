Producer Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

Producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman. This was decided in New York after several days of deliberations.

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of two other sexual assault charges. He pleaded not guilty during the case because the sexual relations with the two women who sued him were by mutual consent.

Since his arrest, more than 80 women have accused him of sexual crimes, including stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette. The court is expected to issue a verdict in the coming days.

"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation said in a statement.

"We are very disappointed with the verdict, there is no doubt about it. We wanted to hear "innocent" on all five charges," Weinstein's lawyer said.