Producer Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty
Producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman. This was decided in New York after several days of deliberations.
Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of two other sexual assault charges. He pleaded not guilty during the case because the sexual relations with the two women who sued him were by mutual consent.
Since his arrest, more than 80 women have accused him of sexual crimes, including stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rosanna Arquette. The court is expected to issue a verdict in the coming days.
"This trial -- and the jury's decision today -- marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation said in a statement.
"We are very disappointed with the verdict, there is no doubt about it. We wanted to hear "innocent" on all five charges," Weinstein's lawyer said.
- » Bulgarian Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Spain
- » 43 Migrants were Found in a Truck in Northern Macedonia
- » The Interior Ministry has no Information on an Investigation by the Spanish Authorities against PM Borissov
- » One of the Killed in the Shootings in the German city of Hanau is a Bulgarian Citizen
- » The Rapper Pop Smoke was Shot Dead
- » Ministry of Justice Asked the UAE for the Extradition of Vasil Bozhkov