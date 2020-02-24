Bulgarian Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Spain

32 people were detained during the large-scale operation.

Spain's police have busted a drug gang led by a 44-year-old Bulgarian woman in Valladolid. 200 kilograms of heroin, amphetamines and marijuana, as well as 45,000 euros, weapons and 12 cars were seized during the large-scale operation.

The Bulgarian Tsonka V.Z. is known as the Queen of Amphetamine, according to local newspaper El Día de Valladolid. She was convicted of drug trafficking and served a sentence in the country, but was released from prison last year.

Earlier last year, Tsonka was detained with her husband with 10 kilograms of amphetamine and 4.5 kilograms of hashish. The Bulgarian woman was sentenced to four years in prison, but spent only four months behind bars. After leaving prison, Tsonka begins a humble life as a cook at a roadside restaurant, but continues to manage drug distribution in Valladolid.