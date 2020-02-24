US director Quentin Tarantino became a father for the first time. He and his wife, Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick welcomed a son, BTA reported.

The first child of the 56-year-old Tarantino and 36-year-old Pick was born on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel. The director's representative confirmed the good news. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020," the statement said.

The director and singer met in 2009 while Tarantino was promoting Inglorious Basterds in Israel.

Their relationship only began in 2016. Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick announced their engagement in June 2017. In 2018, the couple got married at a modest ceremony in Beverly Hills. The couple announced that they are expecting in August last year.