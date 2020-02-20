The Copy-Paste Inventor Died

The American computer scientist Larry Tesler died on February 17 at the age of 74, The Portal reported. He is known as the inventor of functions copy and paste in computer interfaces.

Born in New York in 1945, he studied computer science at Stanford University in the 1960s. In 1980 he started working for the company, where he remained until 1997.

While at PARC, Tesler's work included Smalltalk, the first dynamic object-oriented programming language, and Gypsy, the first word processor with a graphical user interface for the Xerox Alto. During this, along with colleague Tim Mott, Tesler developed the idea of copy and paste functionality and the idea of modeless software. While at Apple, Tesler worked on the Apple Lisa and the Apple Newton, and helped to develop Object Pascal and its use in application programming toolkits including MacApp, Wikipedia writes.