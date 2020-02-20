Bulgaria Ranks 6th in the World in the Use of Ecstasy

Society » HEALTH | February 20, 2020, Thursday // 18:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks 6th in the World in the Use of Ecstasy www.pixabay.com

For thousands of years, drugs have been part of culture, society and human experience. Worldwide drug use statistics provide an interesting insight into how we treat narcotic drugs and the addicts.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the world's most preferred drug is marijuana. With the exception of El Salvador and several countries in Southeast Asia, marijuana is the most widely used banned or strictly regulated substance in any country.

It appears that the highest number of smokers is in Iceland, where 18.3% of adults are reported as consumers. The next country is the United States with 14.8%.

Bulgaria ranks sixth in the world of ecstasy use after Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, the Netherlands, England and Wales.

Most people are addicted to opioids - heroin, opium and much of the stronger painkillers. The reason for this is a combination of two factors - the addictive properties of opioids and their accessibility.

The countries with the highest number of people treated for drug addiction are New Zealand, Iran and the United States. However, the latter is more indicative of the public's attitude toward drugs than the number of people in need of treatment. New Zealand, for example, is known for "aggressively addressing" drug problems, spending reportedly $ 120 million a year on drug addiction, which is $ 27 New Zealand dollars or or 17 euro per person.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, drugs, Ecstasy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria