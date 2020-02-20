Google Launched the New Version of Android 11

It improves the security of the storage and transmission of information.

Google has launched the new version of Android 11 for application developers earlier than expected, TASS reports.

The news agency notes that the company launched the new version earlier than intended, so that its first users can evaluate the innovation in advance and indicate if there are any bugs.

One of the major innovations of Android 11 is the option to just give apps temporary permission to your camera, microphone, and location data. The security of the storage and transmission of information has been improved.

The conversations service and the screen recording system have also been updated.

