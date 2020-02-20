400 People were Evacuated from a Burning Hotel in Pamporovo

More than 400 people were evacuated from a burning hotel in Pamporovo. The fire broke out shortly after midnight.

The fire was caused by grease built-up in the exhaust system of the hotel’s restaurant. The flames spread and reached the roof structure, destroying 70 sq. m of it. The building and 50 sq.m of the roof were saved.

The hotel guests were evacuated because of the smoke. The fire was extinguished by 12 employees of the Regional Police Directorate of Smolyan, 2 employees of the Chepelare Regional Office and the hotel staff.

