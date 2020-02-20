400 People were Evacuated from a Burning Hotel in Pamporovo
Society | February 20, 2020, Thursday // 13:03| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
More than 400 people were evacuated from a burning hotel in Pamporovo. The fire broke out shortly after midnight.
The fire was caused by grease built-up in the exhaust system of the hotel’s restaurant. The flames spread and reached the roof structure, destroying 70 sq. m of it. The building and 50 sq.m of the roof were saved.
The hotel guests were evacuated because of the smoke. The fire was extinguished by 12 employees of the Regional Police Directorate of Smolyan, 2 employees of the Chepelare Regional Office and the hotel staff.
- » Train with 160 Passengers Aboard Derails in Australia
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
- » Toll Charges for Heavy Goods Vehicles will be from 3 to 7 Stotinki per km
- » February 19 – Day of Commemoration for Vasil Levski
- » EC: Robots can be Used to Create Fake News
- » The Government has Allocated BGN Half a Million to Bulgarian Communities Abroad