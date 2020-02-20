EUR 3.7 Billion is the Revenue from International Tourism in Bulgaria in 2019

Business » TOURISM | February 20, 2020, Thursday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: EUR 3.7 Billion is the Revenue from International Tourism in Bulgaria in 2019 www.pixabay.com

3.7 billion euros are the revenues from international tourism for 2019 in Bulgaria, according to the data of the Bulgarian National Bank, announced today. The results show an increase of 0.4% compared to 2018.

In December 2019 alone, revenues from foreign tourists exceed € 165 million, an increase of 10 percent over the last month of 2018, according to the central

bank.

The number of foreign tourists increased by 0.4% last year, reaching 9.3 million. In December alone, 479,276 foreign tourists' visits were reported in Bulgaria - an increase of 9.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: revenue, tourism, Bulgaria, international tourism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria