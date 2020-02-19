The Government has Allocated BGN Half a Million to Bulgarian Communities Abroad

February 19, 2020
Bulgaria’s government has approved the conclusion of grant agreements for the implementation of Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects in seven countries: the Republic of Serbia, the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Kosovo, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of Armenia and Vietnam, said the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 10 projects funded by Bulgaria are worth a total of BGN 634,372 and aim to improve the quality of education and ensure equal access in the multicultural environment of the partner countries. The projects will also help develop measures to increase the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises, support democracy and build an active civil society by encouraging young people’s participation.

