Jeff Bezos Gives $ 10 Billion to Fight Climate Change
Jeff Bezos has announced that he is giving $ 10 billion to combat climate change. The richest person in the world will fund different scientists, activists and other organizations fighting global warming.
"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he wrote. “I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share." Bezos wrote in Instagram. The money will fund any attempt to actually protect the environment. The wealth of Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon and Washington Post, is estimated at 130 billion dollars.
