Bulgaria Allocates BGN 200,000 for Albania

Bulgaria will allocate BGN 200,000 in additional humanitarian aid to Albania as part of the donor conference organized by the European Union in Brussels. The funds raised through the conference are for the recovery and rehabilitation following the severe earthquake in Albania on November 26, 2019. To overcome the damage, the European Commission has decided to allocate € 100 billion.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva represented Bulgaria at the conference. EU Member States, Western Balkan partners, representatives of international organizations and international financial institutions also participate.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake was the worst earthquake in Albania since 1979. 51 people were killed and 1,000 were injured. The devastation caused serious damage to public and private infrastructure, and some 14,000 Albanians were forced to leave their homes and shelter in tents and hotels.