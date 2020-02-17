Pompeo: Kosovo's Independence is Crucial to the Stability of the Region

World » EU | February 17, 2020, Monday // 17:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Pompeo: Kosovo's Independence is Crucial to the Stability of the Region www.pixabay.com

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Kosovo's sovereignty and independence remain crucial to the security and stability of the Western Balkans. "Following recent elections and government formation, Kosovo has a renewed opportunity to realize your full potential, both for your citizens and relationships with neighboring countries. ," the State Department said.

In his congratulatory note on Kosovo's independence, Pompeo emphasized the strong partnership between the two countries.

"For more than a decade, our two countries have enjoyed a strong partnership based on shared values. Kosovo’s sovereignty and independence remain critical to the security and stability of the Western Balkans. The United States supports Kosovo on your journey toward integration into Transatlantic institutions and will continue to work to bolster the rule of law, stamp out corruption, and foster economic prosperity for all of Kosovo’s citizens,"

He points out that the United States is "encouraged by recent events that signal a move toward facilitating investment, tourism, and commercial and people-to-people ties with Serbia, which lay the groundwork for further progress on the comprehensive normalization of relations in the near future."

The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Kosovo Parliament on 17 February 2008.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kosovo, independence, Mike Pompeo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria