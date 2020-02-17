Pompeo: Kosovo's Independence is Crucial to the Stability of the Region

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Kosovo's sovereignty and independence remain crucial to the security and stability of the Western Balkans. "Following recent elections and government formation, Kosovo has a renewed opportunity to realize your full potential, both for your citizens and relationships with neighboring countries. ," the State Department said.

In his congratulatory note on Kosovo's independence, Pompeo emphasized the strong partnership between the two countries.

"For more than a decade, our two countries have enjoyed a strong partnership based on shared values. Kosovo’s sovereignty and independence remain critical to the security and stability of the Western Balkans. The United States supports Kosovo on your journey toward integration into Transatlantic institutions and will continue to work to bolster the rule of law, stamp out corruption, and foster economic prosperity for all of Kosovo’s citizens,"

He points out that the United States is "encouraged by recent events that signal a move toward facilitating investment, tourism, and commercial and people-to-people ties with Serbia, which lay the groundwork for further progress on the comprehensive normalization of relations in the near future."

The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Kosovo Parliament on 17 February 2008.