Hundreds of Flights Canceled in UK because of the Storm "Dennis"

Hundreds of flights have been canceled in the UK because of the expected passage of the Dennis storm today, TASS reported. According to the Press Association, the low-cost airline Easy Jet has canceled 230 flights, which will affect about 40,000 passengers.

British Airways, for its part, has announced that it is canceling 40 scheduled flights scheduled to depart Heathrow London Airport.

Luton Airport is advising passengers to check their situation with their airline before heading to the airport, Reuters reported.

