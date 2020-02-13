Merapi Volcano Erupted (VIDEO)
February 13, 2020, Thursday
www.pixabay.com
Indonesia's volcano Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted today. Clouds of grey ash reached 2 km height.
Authorities did not raise the rumbling volcano's alert status after the early-morning eruption, but they advised commercial planes to take caution in the area, Darik News reported.
Volcanic ash rained down on a 10sq km area, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.
