Bulgaria Air Launches Direct Flights to Valencia

On June 2, the national air carrier Bulgaria Air launched scheduled direct flights to Valencia, Spain's third-largest city. The journey between Sofia and the magnetic city will be performed every Tuesday in the afternoon.

One-way tickets to Valencia can be bought for € 79. Round trip flight tickets start at € 149. The price of Bulgaria Air tickets includes all airport taxes, 1 hand luggage up to 10 kg, as well as a handbag or laptop bag, onboard catering and a free check-in.

With the launch of the new flights to Valencia, this will be the fifth destination in Spain to which the Bulgarian national carrier Bulgaria Air is flying.

Currently, the airline operates scheduled flights to Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Malaga and Madrid.

Expanding the portfolio of destinations is also part of Bulgaria Air's long-term development strategy and a further step towards providing a wide range of travel options to passengers. Just a month ago, the national carrier officially announced another new direct service to St. Petersburg. Flights from Sofia to St. Petersburg and back will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday, starting from April 18th.

