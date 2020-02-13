Bulgaria Air Launches Direct Flights to Valencia

Business » TOURISM | February 13, 2020, Thursday // 15:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Air Launches Direct Flights to Valencia www.pixabay.com

On June 2, the national air carrier Bulgaria Air launched scheduled direct flights to Valencia, Spain's third-largest city. The journey between Sofia and the magnetic city will be performed every Tuesday in the afternoon.

One-way tickets to Valencia can be bought for € 79. Round trip flight tickets start at € 149. The price of Bulgaria Air tickets includes all airport taxes, 1 hand luggage up to 10 kg, as well as a handbag or laptop bag, onboard catering and a free check-in.
With the launch of the new flights to Valencia, this will be the fifth destination in Spain to which the Bulgarian national carrier Bulgaria Air is flying.

Currently, the airline operates scheduled flights to Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Malaga and Madrid.
Expanding the portfolio of destinations is also part of Bulgaria Air's long-term development strategy and a further step towards providing a wide range of travel options to passengers. Just a month ago, the national carrier officially announced another new direct service to St. Petersburg. Flights from Sofia to St. Petersburg and back will be operated every Wednesday and Saturday, starting from April 18th.

You can find more information at and at the Customer Service Center at callfb@air.bg

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria Air, flights, Valencia, Spain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria