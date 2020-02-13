7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered North of Japan
A strong earthquake was registered southeast of the Russian Kuril Islands and north of Japan, world agencies reported.
The 7 magnitude earthquake was at a depth of 160 kilometers, with an epicenter at sea north of the northernmost part of Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture, the Japan National Meteorological Institute reported. According to the US Institute, the quake's depth was 143 kilometers.
There are no casualties.
No tsunami warning was issued.
