7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered North of Japan

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 13, 2020, Thursday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7 Magnitude Earthquake Registered North of Japan www.pixabay.com

A strong earthquake was registered southeast of the Russian Kuril Islands and north of Japan, world agencies reported.

The 7 magnitude earthquake was at a depth of 160 kilometers, with an epicenter at sea north of the northernmost part of Japan's Hokkaido Prefecture, the Japan National Meteorological Institute reported. According to the US Institute, the quake's depth was 143 kilometers.

There are no casualties.

No tsunami warning was issued.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Japan, Earthquake, Richter scale, tsunami
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria