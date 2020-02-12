Eurostat: 1 in 3 EU Citizens Reported Security-Related Incidents

In 2019, approximately 1 in 3 EU citizens aged 16 to 74 reported security-related incidents when using the internet for private purposes in 2019 in the last 12 months.

During this period - phishing was the most frequent security incident reported in 2019. 25% of people in the EU reported that they received fraudulent messages, known as phishing. Redirection to fake websites asking for personal information (pharming) was the second most frequent security incident reported (12% of people).

The share of people who experienced security related problems when using the internet for private purposes varied across the EU Member States. The highest rates were observed in Denmark (50%), followed by France (46%), Sweden (45%), Malta and the Netherlands (both 42%), Finland (41%) and Germany (40%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Lithuania (7%), Poland (9%), Latvia (10%), Bulgaria (13%) and Greece (13%).

This news item is published by Eurostat on the occasion of Safer Internet Day (11 February). This day is used to promote the safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones.