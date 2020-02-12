3 Month-Old Baby Diagnosed with the Coronavirus was Successfully Cured

The youngest patient infected with the coronavirus, a three-month-old girl from China's Hainan Province, was successfully cured. The child has already been discharged from the hospital, BTA reports.

The girl is the first and the youngest child in the country with a confirmed diagnosis. She was born and lives in Hubei Province. During the New Year holidays, the family went on a journey to Wuhan and the surroundings.

On January 25, they arrived in Haikou, where the family was placed under medical supervision.

Thanks to the doctors and the timely start of treatment, the girl was completely cured and on February 11 left the hospital with her parents.

