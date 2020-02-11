WHO Organized Two-Day Conference due to the Coronavirus

www.pixabay.com

The forum, will be held on 11-12 February in Geneva, is organized in collaboration with the Global Research Collaboration for Infectious Disease Preparedness (GLOPID-R), and brings together key players including leading scientists as well as public health agencies, ministries of health and research funders pursuing 2019-nCoV critical research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, among other innovations.

Tedros Adhanom Gebraeus (WHO chief) noted that the coronavirus is a worldwide test of its ability to "unite to fight a common enemy that recognizes neither borders nor ideologies."

Some 400 experts, medics, public health officials and government representatives from different countries participate in the forum. They will discuss the current level of knowledge of the origin, the ways in which the virus is transmitted and treated, as well as the "dark spots" in our knowledge of it. International efforts will be coordinated in the development of treatment methods.

 

