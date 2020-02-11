Code Yellow Warning of Strong Winds Issued for 22 Bulgarian Regions

February 11, 2020, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning of Strong Winds Issued for 22 Bulgarian Regions www.pixabay.com

Code Yellow warning of strong winds has been issued for 22 Bulgarian regions on 11 February, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website. The warning is in place for the regions of: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Sofia (district) and Kyustendil.

Moderate winds are forecast, in the afternoon increasing to strong, from the west-northwest, with gusts up to 24 m/s. Along the seacoast, in the regions of Varna and Dobrich, wind is expected to increase from the west, with gusts up to 15-20 m/s (7-8 Beaufort).

People should beware of flying debris. Local disturbances of normal outdoor activities are possible.

