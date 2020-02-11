The Number of Antarctic Penguins is Dramatically Decreasing

Climate warming leads to accelerated melting of ice around the south pole

The number of Antarctic penguins in western Antarctica has decreased by 77% since their last census. It was in the 70's of the 20th century. According to scientists studying climate change, the population of penguins is declining dramatically.

The last census was made in early February with a drone. Last week, the World Meteorological Organization announced that the highest temperature in Antarctica was measured - 18.3 degrees.

“From whatever limited data we have from the 1980s, chinstrap populations appear to be down by over half,” says biologist Steve Forrest, the team lead on the expedition.

"While several factors may have a role to play, all the evidence we have points to climate change as being responsible for the changes we are seeing."