The Number of Antarctic Penguins is Dramatically Decreasing

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 11, 2020, Tuesday // 13:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Number of Antarctic Penguins is Dramatically Decreasing www.pixabay.com

Climate warming leads to accelerated melting of ice around the south pole

The number of Antarctic penguins in western Antarctica has decreased by 77% since their last census. It was in the 70's of the 20th century. According to scientists studying climate change, the population of penguins is declining dramatically.

The last census was made in early February with a drone. Last week, the World Meteorological Organization announced that the highest temperature in Antarctica was measured - 18.3 degrees.

Climate warming leads to accelerated melting of ice around the south pole.

“From whatever limited data we have from the 1980s, chinstrap populations appear to be down by over half,” says biologist Steve Forrest, the team lead on the expedition.

"While several factors may have a role to play, all the evidence we have points to climate change as being responsible for the changes we are seeing."

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: penguins, decrease, World Meteorological Organization
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria