Herro Mustafa: More People will be Banned from Entering the US

Society | February 10, 2020, Monday // 15:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Last week, the US banned Bulgarian Specialized Criminal Court judge Andon Mitalov from entering the country, but he won't be the last one. Step by step, this is the way to fight corruption. This was stated by US Ambassador to Bulgaria Herro Mustafa, who attended a culinary demonstration and lecture.

In a statement published by the US Embassy in Bulgaria on February 5, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo publicly announced that Bulgarian Specialized Criminal Court judge Andon Mitalov was banned from entry to the US because of involvement in significant corruption.

"This is the first such designation in Bulgaria and reaffirms the U.S. commitment to combatting corruption in Bulgaria and globally.The United States continues to stand with the people of Bulgaria in their fight against corruption.The State Department will use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.", Pompeo said.

Tags: Herro Mustafa, Mike Pompeo, ban, US, Bulgarian Specialized Criminal Court judge Andon Mitalov
