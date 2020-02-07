Trump Confirms: Al-Qaeda Leader Qasim al-Rimi was Killed

World | February 7, 2020, Friday // 12:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trump Confirms: Al-Qaeda Leader Qasim al-Rimi was Killed novinite.bg

Al-Qaeda leader in the Arabian Peninsula was killed in US operation in Yemen.

Qasim al-Rimi has led the group since 2015 and has been linked to a series of attacks over the last two decades.

In a statement, US President Donald Trump did not specify how he was killed, but according to recent rumors, it happened in a drone airstrike.

Rimi's "death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa'ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security," the White House said in a statement Thursday. "The United States, our interests, and our allies are safer as a result of his death. We will continue to protect the American people by tracking down and eliminating terrorists who seek to do us harm."

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: al-Qaeda, Donald Trump, leader, killed, airstrike, Qasim al-Rimi
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria