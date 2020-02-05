Damages from the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Amount to Nearly EUR 1 Billion

The damage caused by the devastating earthquake that struck Albania on the morning of November 26 last year was estimated at more than EUR 985 million. The figure was announced by Agriculture Minister Bledi Çuçi in his latest damage assessment report on January 30, BGNES reported.

The assessment report presented Wednesday was prepared by 60 Albanian and international experts from the European Union, World Bank and the United Nations. The report will be key for the Feb. 17 international donors’ conference that the European Commission will hold in Brussels, The San Diego Union-Tribune

The European Commission decided in early December to provide Albania with EUR 15 Million euros for earthquake reconstruction work.

