Damages from the Devastating Earthquake in Albania Amount to Nearly EUR 1 Billion
The damage caused by the devastating earthquake that struck Albania on the morning of November 26 last year was estimated at more than EUR 985 million. The figure was announced by Agriculture Minister Bledi Çuçi in his latest damage assessment report on January 30, BGNES reported.
The assessment report presented Wednesday was prepared by 60 Albanian and international experts from the European Union, World Bank and the United Nations. The report will be key for the Feb. 17 international donors’ conference that the European Commission will hold in Brussels, The San Diego Union-Tribune
The European Commission decided in early December to provide Albania with EUR 15 Million euros for earthquake reconstruction work.
- » What will be the Future EU-UK Partnership after Brexit?
- » A Surprising Result in the Primary Elections in Iowa
- » Turkey Warns Europe of a New Wave of Refugees
- » Boris Johnson Pledged to Ban Gas and Diesel Cars by 2035
- » Turkey's Population is already over 83 Million
- » Bangkok Stopped Construction Activities for 3 Days because of the Poor Air Quality