Today is the World Cancer Day
Society | February 4, 2020, Tuesday // 08:32| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The 4th of February is the World Cancer Day - dedicated to raising awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, early detection, and treatment.
World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a leading international non-governmental organization dedicated to the prevention and control of cancer worldwide.
On February 4, 2000, the first global conference on cancer prevention for the new millennium was held. There, the Paris Charter against Cancer was signed.
- » Protest in Sofia against the Ratification of CETA
- » Weather Forecast: Warm for the Season but with Strong and Gusty Wind
- » Victoria's Secret Former Chief with Sexual Harassment Allegations
- » Code Yellow Warning of Strong Winds Issued for 13 Bulgarian Regions
- » What are the Coronavirus Symptoms?
- » Is Bulgaria Taking all the Necessary Measures to Stop the Coronavirus from Entering the Country?