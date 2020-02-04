Today is the World Cancer Day

The 4th of February is the World Cancer Day - dedicated to raising awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, early detection, and treatment.

World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a leading international non-governmental organization dedicated to the prevention and control of cancer worldwide.

On February 4, 2000, the first global conference on cancer prevention for the new millennium was held. There, the Paris Charter against Cancer was signed.

