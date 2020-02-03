Code Yellow Warning of Strong Winds for 20 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning of strong winds has been issued for 20 Bulgarian regions for 3 February, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.



The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Shumen, Targovishte, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia district, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Burgas.



A moderate west-northwest wind is expected to increase to strong in the afternoon, with gusts up to 24 m/s.



The NIMH is warning people to beware of flying debris. Local disturbances of normal outdoor activities are possible.