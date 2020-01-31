More than 2,000 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation

Twenty-one Bulgarian regions have been affected by this season’s flu outbreak and 2079 have suspended classes, said the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Classes have already been cancelled in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Haskovo and Yambol.

In the Lovech and Razgrad regions, classes have been suspended only in selected schools: seven schools in Lovech and one school in Ostrovo village, Razgrad. Two kindergartens in the villages of Sushevo and Zavet, Razgrad, are also closed.

In the remaining regions of, Ruse, Montana and Shumen classes continue as usual.