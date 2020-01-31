More than 2,000 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation

Society » HEALTH | January 31, 2020, Friday // 14:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 2,000 Schools in Bulgaria Are in Flu Vacation www.pixabay.com

Twenty-one Bulgarian regions have been affected by this season’s flu outbreak and 2079 have suspended classes, said the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Classes have already been cancelled in the regions of Blagoevgrad, Burgas, Varna, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Smolyan, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Haskovo and Yambol.

In the Lovech and Razgrad regions, classes have been suspended only in selected schools: seven schools in Lovech and one school in Ostrovo village, Razgrad. Two kindergartens in the villages of Sushevo and Zavet, Razgrad, are also closed.

In the remaining regions of, Ruse, Montana and Shumen classes continue as usual.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu vacation, districs, flu, schools
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria