Official: The European Parliament Approved the Brexit Deal
By midnight on January 31st, the British will no longer be part of the EU
After a long delay and uncertainty, Brexit is happening. The European Parliament ratified the agreement tonight. Thus, at midnight on 31 January, the British will no longer be part of the EU.
The Withdrawal Agreement was approved by the European Parliament on Wednesday evening by 621 votes in favour, 49 against and 13 abstentions.
