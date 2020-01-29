EU Airlines Will Resume Flying Over Iraq and Iran

European airlines may start flying over parts of Iraq and Iran again, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced today. This comes three weeks after Iran's armed forces "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, Reuters reported.

Following a meeting of an EU aviation risk assessment group, EASA announced that it was repealing its provisional recommendation not to fly over the two countries at all. The agency, however, reiterated its earlier recommendation that airlines avoid flying into Iranian airspace below 7620 m and using only two air corridors above Iraq.