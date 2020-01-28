A Strong Earthquake Shook Tirana

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 28, 2020, Tuesday
Bulgaria: A Strong Earthquake Shook Tirana www.pixabay.com

5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tirana.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which was registered at 21.17 local time, was in the Adriatic Sea.

The quake forced people to take to the streets of the Albanian capital. So far, there is no information of there are victims.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 shook Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Tags: Tirana, Albania, Earthquake
