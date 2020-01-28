A Strong Earthquake Shook Tirana
January 28, 2020, Tuesday
5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Tirana.
The epicentre of the earthquake, which was registered at 21.17 local time, was in the Adriatic Sea.
The quake forced people to take to the streets of the Albanian capital. So far, there is no information of there are victims.
