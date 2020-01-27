BNR: Flu Epidemic Declared in One-Third of Bulgaria

The incidence of flu in Bulgaria has reached 227 per 10,000. An epidemic has been declared in one-third of the regions in the country, said chief national health inspector Angel Kunchev, BNR reported.

Declaring a national flu epidemic is unlikely because there is not going to be one single week in which the flu will spread to all regions at the same time. But regional and municipal authorities must put in place the measures necessary to check and contain the epidemic, Angel Kunchev said. The two strains of the flu virus - the new H3N2 or Kansas which is predominant, and the H1N1 or swine flu – affect most of all children aged 5 to 14. The explanation is that these strains were in circulation several years ago and many adults have a certain amount of immunity.