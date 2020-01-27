A Passenger Plane Crashed in Afghanistan

A passenger plane crashed in Ghazni province in eastern Afghanistan, the BBC reports.

According to preliminary data, 83 passengers were on board the aircraft. Local government officials confirmed that the plane crashed in Ghazni province, saying the accident happened near the area of Deh Yak.

The plane belongs to Ariana Afghan Airlines, according to the world media. There is still no official data on casualties and damage.

According to Tolo News, The plane crashed in a territory under Taliban control. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they were investigating the crash claims but were unable to comment further.

