NASA: A Potentially Dangerous Asteroid is Approaching the Earth

A potentially dangerous asteroid with a diameter of 440 to 990 meters is approaching Earth, according to NASA's website.

According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a celestial body with the number 163373 will approach the Earth at a minimum distance of February 15.

The asteroid was discovered in 1995. It belongs to the Apollo group, its trajectory intersects with the orbit of the Earth. For this reason, it is listed as potentially dangerous. The next time when the asteroid will fly over our planet is in 2075.