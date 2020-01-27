NASA: A Potentially Dangerous Asteroid is Approaching the Earth

Society | January 27, 2020, Monday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NASA: A Potentially Dangerous Asteroid is Approaching the Earth www.pixabay.com

A potentially dangerous asteroid with a diameter of 440 to 990 meters is approaching Earth, according to NASA's website.

According to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a celestial body with the number 163373 will approach the Earth at a minimum distance of February 15.

The asteroid was discovered in 1995. It belongs to the Apollo group, its trajectory intersects with the orbit of the Earth. For this reason, it is listed as potentially dangerous. The next time when the asteroid will fly over our planet is in 2075.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earth, asteroid, asteroid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria