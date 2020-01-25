At least 11 Dead due to Heavy Rains in Brazil
Heavy rains have caused floods and landslides in southeastern Brazil, killing at least 11 people, according to the Civil Defense.
All of these people died in the state of Minas Gerais, two of them today in the regional capital, Belo Horizonte.
Rainfall is expected to continue in Minas Gerais, as well as in other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
