Six Killed in a Gunfire in Germany

Six people were killed in a shooting in the German city of Rot am See, Baden-Württemberg.

The suspect opened fire in a cafe, TASS and BGNES reported.

Police said the alleged offender was detained.

Cops and rescuers are on site.

According to preliminary data from the police, the conflict that led to the incident occurred for domestic reasons.

The Bild website reports that those killed in the attack were family members, but there has been no confirmation from police