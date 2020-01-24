US Imposes new Sanctions on Iran
World | January 24, 2020, Friday
The United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran today, Reuters quoted as referring to the US Treasury Department's website.
The subject of the new sanctions are two individuals and six international companies, including four companies that work with the National Iranian Oil Company.
According to TASS, which refers to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), one Iranian and one Chinese citizen, as well as one United Arab Emirates company and five Chinese companies are subject to restrictions.
