US Imposes new Sanctions on Iran

World | January 24, 2020, Friday // 09:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US Imposes new Sanctions on Iran www.pixabay.com

The United States has imposed new sanctions on Iran today, Reuters quoted as referring to the US Treasury Department's website.

The subject of the new sanctions are two individuals and six international companies, including four companies that work with the National Iranian Oil Company.

According to TASS, which refers to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), one Iranian and one Chinese citizen, as well as one United Arab Emirates company and five Chinese companies are subject to restrictions.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Iranian Oil Company, Iran, sanctions, US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria