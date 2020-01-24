Over 1000 Bulgarian Women Bulgaria Suffer Diagnosed with Cervical Cancer Annually

Cervical cancer is among the most common malignancies among women in Bulgaria.

According to the National Cancer Registry in 2014 and 2015, more than 1,000 women were diagnosed with this disease, and the deaths reached 349 in 2014 and 381 in 2015.

Bulgaria is at the forefront in Europe in terms of morbidity and mortality related to cervical cancer. The highest rate of morbidity was observed in the 30-44-age group. 

