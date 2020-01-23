Flu Epidemic throughout Bulgaria

Flu epidemic was declared the northwestern city of Montana on January 22. A ban on visitors to hospitals is in place. Planned surgical operations, scheduled and non-urgent medical consultations for children and women have been suspended.

Schools in the municipalities of Karlovo, Sopot and Kuklen cancelled classes for 3 days. The number of flu cases among the school students there reached 30%.

Flu epidemic has been in place in Dupnitsa, Separeva Banya, Karnobat and Sungurlare since yesterday.Schools will be shut down until January 27.

Flu epidemic has been in place for several days in the South Bulgarian town of Hissarya.

The healthcare authorities have warned about a rise in flu cases across the country. The peak of the flu season is expected in February.

