Six Senior Public Officials Investigated over Conflict of Interest

By decisions adopted at a meeting today, the Commission for Combating Corruption and Forfeiture of Illegally Acquired Property has initiated proceedings for establishing a conflict of interest with respect to six senior public officials under Art. 6 para. 1 of the anti-corruption law, said the Commission’s press office quoted by Focus News Agency. These persons are:



- two municipal councilors from the Pazardzhik City Council: following a report that they are members of the governing bodies of associations (sports clubs) that receive direct funding from the Municipality’s budget, and who, as municipal councilors, voted in favour of decisions about updating the budget and approving payments (subsidies) for those sports clubs;



- Rector of the University of Economics - Varna: following a report that he is an employer of his wife, they both are members of the Academic Council and as heads of scientific units and spouses receive considerable monthly income – remuneration for the posts occupied;



- Deputy Mayor of Sliven Municipality: following a report that he is the founder and chairman of a foundation that is a municipality's partner in many projects implemented in the region;



- director general of the Bulgarian National Radio (former): following a report that in his capacity as director, he provided the Commission for Electronic Media (CEM) with a vehicle maintained by the budget of the national radio and thus secured support from the CEM members;



- Head of the National Service for Protection: following a report that he re-appointed a person closed to him as head of sector without staging a competition; reports of other such re-appointments to senior positions were also received.



By decision of today, the Commission has established a conflict of interest in relation to the chief architect of Blagoevgrad Municipality, who exercised his powers (issuance of building permits) in his own private interest (and in the interest of related persons) – violating Art. 58 of the anti-corruption law. Today’s decision imposed two fines of BGN 5,000 each on the chief architect.