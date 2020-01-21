Today is Midwives’ Day

Society | January 21, 2020, Tuesday // 09:33| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Today is Midwives’ Day www.pixabay.com

With a variety of colorful ritualsBulgaria marks the day of midwives on January 21, the so-called Babinden.

Since 1951, January 21 has been declared the Day of Maternity Care and Midwives and Gynecologists. A holiday to which society pays tribute to the dedicated and highly responsible work of obstetricians and midwives and honors the people who contributed to the development of maternity care in Bulgaria.

Traditions have it that early in the morning the midwives visit the children they have delivered, and wash their faces with water. Then the mother of the child helps the midwife wash her hands and gives her a bar of soap and a towel as a gift.

In the evening, all midwifes sit down to a generous table. Men are not allowed to join the festivities and hardly would anyone dare breach the rule.

The same festivities are traditionally organized in Bulgaria on January 8, which is the Gregorian calendar date for paying tribute to midwives.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Midwives’ Day, babinden, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria