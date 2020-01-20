Increase in the International Tourism Revenues in Bulgaria

International tourism revenues in Bulgaria over the January-November 2019 period amount to EUR 3.6 billion, the Bulgarian National Bank has announced, BNR reported.

Even though it was a difficult year there is a minimal growth of 0.02 percent compared to the same period of the previous record-breaking year - 2018, the Ministry of Tourism comments. In November 2019 alone, revenues from foreign tourists exceed EUR 153 million, a 6.7 percent increase compared to the same month of 2018. November also saw an increase in tourist visits from abroad by 7.5 percent. 8,832,405 tourist visits from abroad have been registered in Bulgaria over January-November, 2019.