Berlin Summit: The World Leaders Reached an Agreement on Libya

January 20, 2020, Monday
The West countries, Russia and the Arab countries have reached an agreement on Libya. Following the meeting in Berlin, it was announced that the world leaders agreed to uphold a UN arms embargo and end military backing for the North African country's warring factions.

For five years, Libya has been divided into areas of governance by different groups. The largest are the UN-recognized government of Fayez al-Sarraj and the ruling Libyan group of General Khalifa Haftar. In recent months, Turkey and Russia have begun to support Sarraj and Haftar with mercenaries.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed the declaration as she said: "We agreed on a comprehensive plan forward. I can say that all participants worked really constructively together.", DW reported.

"The outcome of the Berlin Conference is good news for Libya.

Congratulations to Germany and the UN for taking the initiative and for the huge efforts to make the Libya Conference possible.", Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

