Italy Declared March 25 as Dante Alighieri National Day

World | January 18, 2020, Saturday // 17:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Italy Declared March 25 as Dante Alighieri National Day www.pixabay.com

The Italian government has set up a Dante Alighieri National Day or or “Dantedì” which will be celebrated annually on March 25, Italian media reported.

The decision was adopted by the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.

According to Minister Franceschini, Dantedì will be “a day to remember in all of Italy and the world Dante’s genius with numerous initiatives involving schools, students, and cultural institutions.”

2021 will mark the 700-year anniversary of the death of poet Dante Alighieri.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dante Alighieri, Italy, National Day, Dario Franceschini
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria