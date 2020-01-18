Italy Declared March 25 as Dante Alighieri National Day

The Italian government has set up a Dante Alighieri National Day or or “Dantedì” which will be celebrated annually on March 25, Italian media reported.

The decision was adopted by the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini.

According to Minister Franceschini, Dantedì will be “a day to remember in all of Italy and the world Dante’s genius with numerous initiatives involving schools, students, and cultural institutions.”

2021 will mark the 700-year anniversary of the death of poet Dante Alighieri.